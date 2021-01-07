Menu
2012 RAM Cargo Van

202,000 KM

Details Description Features

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

C/V

C/V

Location

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

202,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6445951
  • VIN: 2C4JDGAG7CR394662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

More pictures coming soon, Caravan Cargo,

202000kms, Runs great,Roof rack and Shelvings,

5495 +HST +LICENSING(PLATES,STICKER),

$495+ HST FOR Safety Certification,

Financing from 4.99% (O.A.C.),

We are certified Dealer,OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges,You pay what you see in ad.

Buy with confidence,feel free to call us for more information or visit us for test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Winter Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

