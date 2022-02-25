Menu
2012 Subaru Forester

241,500 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

2012 Subaru Forester

2012 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Limited

2012 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Limited

Location

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

241,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8420888
  Stock #: IM20220329
  VIN: JF2SHCDC3CH409429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # IM20220329
  • Mileage 241,500 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN IN AND OUT, NO RUST, SOLD WITH SAFTY CERTIFIED. NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND. REBUILT TITLE


***Transportation anywhere in Canada, Facetime / Video on request.***


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle. 


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection Included in the price.


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Tinted Glass
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Acez Auto Sales

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

