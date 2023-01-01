Menu
2012 Toyota Camry

216,333 KM

$10,898

+ tax & licensing
$10,898

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2012 Toyota Camry

2012 Toyota Camry

LE

2012 Toyota Camry

LE

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$10,898

+ taxes & licensing

216,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10434969
  • Stock #: 28AD42
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK6CU532089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 216,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived. Silver 2012 Toyota Camry LE. Local Ontario vehicle. Very clean in and out. No rust on body. Has 216,333 kms. Runs great, no issues. Regularly serviced. Very reliable vehicle and great on gas. Loaded with power windows, power locks, power side mirrors, keyless entry, Bluetooth, alloy wheels, a/c, cd, cruise control, and more!
*Safety Certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $10,898 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

