2012 Toyota Camry

99,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

LE

Location

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

99,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7507113
  • Stock #: CML8
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK4CU167668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CAMRY LE MODEL FREE OF ACCIDENT ,COMES CERTIFIED , HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

