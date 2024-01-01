Menu
Just Arrived! Beautiful Blizzard Pearl White on Black Leather Interior 2012 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 4WD! 1 OWNER ! NO ACCIDENTS ! 3.5L V6 7 Seater. Local Ontario Vehicle. VERY CLEAN in and out. Has 194,493 Kms. Regularly Serviced! Runs Excellent with NO ISSUES. Fully Loaded with Navigation System. Backup Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, CD/AUX/USB, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Smart Key System, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate, JBL Sound System, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights and More! <br/> *Safety Certified at no extra cost* <br/> *Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase* <br/> All in price : $17,499 plus HST and license plates. <br/> Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755 <br/> E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca <br/> Brampton Auto Center <br/> 69 Eastern Ave, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206 <br/> Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details. <br/>

2012 Toyota Highlander

194,493 KM

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

2012 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,493KM
VIN 5TDDK3EH7CS165069

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9DB0FC
  • Mileage 194,493 KM

Just Arrived! Beautiful Blizzard Pearl White on Black Leather Interior 2012 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 4WD! 1 OWNER ! NO ACCIDENTS ! 3.5L V6 7 Seater. Local Ontario Vehicle. VERY CLEAN in and out. Has 194,493 Kms. Regularly Serviced! Runs Excellent with NO ISSUES. Fully Loaded with Navigation System. Backup Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, CD/AUX/USB, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Smart Key System, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate, JBL Sound System, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights and More!
*Safety Certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $17,499 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2012 Toyota Highlander