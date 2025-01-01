$19,499+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$19,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,416KM
VIN 5TDDK3EH7CS093306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 108,416 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! Beautiful Blizzard Pearl White on Grey Leather Interior 2012 Toyota Highlander LIMITED with ONLY 108,416 KMS! NO ACCIDENTS ! ONE OWNER! REGULARLY SERVICED AT TOYOTA DEALERSHIP! 4WD. 3.5L V6. 7 Seater. VERY CLEAN in and out. Runs Excellent with NO ISSUES. Fully Loaded with Navigation System. Backup Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, CD/AUX/USB, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Smart Key System, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate, JBL Sound System, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights and More!
