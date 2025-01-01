Menu
Just Arrived! BEAUTIFUL Magnetic Grey Metallic on Black Leather Interior 2012 Toyota Highlander HYBRID LIMITED 4WD! 1 OWNER ! Has 214,181 KM. V6 3.5L. 7 Seater. VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT. Runs Excellent with NO ISSUES. Very Smooth. Fully Loaded with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Smart Key System, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Alarm, Power Liftgate, CD/USB/AUX, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, EV Mode, Roof Rails, Fog Lights, 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control, JBL Audio System, Steering Wheel Audio, Phone, and Cruise Controls! <br/> <br/> <br/> *SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST* <br/> <br/> <br/> *Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase* <br/> <br/> <br/> All in price : $15,989 plus HST and licensing. <br/> <br/> <br/> Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585 <br/> <br/> <br/> Brampton Auto Center <br/> 69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206 <br/> <br/> <br/> Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details. <br/> E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca <br/>

2012 Toyota Highlander

214,181 KM

$15,989

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid Limited

2012 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid Limited

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$15,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
214,181KM
VIN JTEDC3EH8C2004729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 214,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived! BEAUTIFUL Magnetic Grey Metallic on Black Leather Interior 2012 Toyota Highlander HYBRID LIMITED 4WD! 1 OWNER ! Has 214,181 KM. V6 3.5L. 7 Seater. VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT. Runs Excellent with NO ISSUES. Very Smooth. Fully Loaded with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Smart Key System, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Alarm, Power Liftgate, CD/USB/AUX, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, EV Mode, Roof Rails, Fog Lights, 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control, JBL Audio System, Steering Wheel Audio, Phone, and Cruise Controls!


*SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST*


*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*


All in price : $15,989 plus HST and licensing.


Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585


Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206


Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$15,989

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2012 Toyota Highlander