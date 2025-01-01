$15,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid Limited
2012 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid Limited
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$15,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
214,181KM
VIN JTEDC3EH8C2004729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 214,181 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! BEAUTIFUL Magnetic Grey Metallic on Black Leather Interior 2012 Toyota Highlander HYBRID LIMITED 4WD! 1 OWNER ! Has 214,181 KM. V6 3.5L. 7 Seater. VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT. Runs Excellent with NO ISSUES. Very Smooth. Fully Loaded with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Smart Key System, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Alarm, Power Liftgate, CD/USB/AUX, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, EV Mode, Roof Rails, Fog Lights, 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control, JBL Audio System, Steering Wheel Audio, Phone, and Cruise Controls!
*SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $15,989 plus HST and licensing.
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
*SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $15,989 plus HST and licensing.
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brampton Auto Center
2011 Honda Odyssey Touring 155,764 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Ridgeline TOURING 163,750 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT 185,679 KM $29,898 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brampton Auto Center
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
Call Dealer
647-631-XXXX(click to show)
$15,989
+ taxes & licensing
Brampton Auto Center
647-631-8755
2012 Toyota Highlander