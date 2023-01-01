Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Highlander

194,745 KM

Details Description

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Highlander

2012 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

  1. 9684043
  2. 9684043
  3. 9684043
  4. 9684043
  5. 9684043
  6. 9684043
  7. 9684043
  8. 9684043
  9. 9684043
  10. 9684043
  11. 9684043
  12. 9684043
  13. 9684043
  14. 9684043
  15. 9684043
  16. 9684043
  17. 9684043
  18. 9684043
  19. 9684043
  20. 9684043
  21. 9684043
  22. 9684043
  23. 9684043
  24. 9684043
  25. 9684043
  26. 9684043
  27. 9684043
  28. 9684043
  29. 9684043
  30. 9684043
  31. 9684043
  32. 9684043
  33. 9684043
  34. 9684043
  35. 9684043
  36. 9684043
Contact Seller

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
194,745KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9684043
  • Stock #: 8943C9
  • VIN: 5TDDK3EH7CS120102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 194,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! Beautiful Blizzard Pearl White 2012 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 4WD! NO ACCIDENTS! 3.5L V6 7 Seater. Local Ontario Vehicle. VERY CLEAN in and out. Has 194.745 Kms. Runs Excellent with NO ISSUES. Fully Loaded with Navigation System. Backup Camera, Sunroof, Rear DVD Entertainment System, Bluetooth, CD/AUX/USB, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Keyless Ignition/Entry, Remote Starter, Power Tailgate, JBL Sound System, Wood Grain Accents, Fog Lights and Much More!
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
All in price : $17,499 plus HST and license plates.
Call or Text: 647-303-2585
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brampton Auto Center

2012 Toyota Highland...
 194,745 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V EX-L
 216,457 KM
$13,333 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic LX
 113,961 KM
$10,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brampton Auto Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Call Dealer

647-631-XXXX

(click to show)

647-631-8755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory