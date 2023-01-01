2012 Toyota Highlander

$17,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 4 , 7 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9684043

9684043 Stock #: 8943C9

8943C9 VIN: 5TDDK3EH7CS120102

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 194,745 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.