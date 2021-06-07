Menu
2012 Toyota RAV4

108,239 KM

$13,100

+ tax & licensing
$13,100

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

2WD 4dr I4 Base

2012 Toyota RAV4

2WD 4dr I4 Base

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-1706

$13,100

+ taxes & licensing

108,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7264667
  • VIN: 2T3ZF4DV2CW111409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this mint condition RAV4 with low KM for the year and no accidents at all! **Come by to visit the dream car you've always been wanting at Power Auto Sales located on the corner of Queen St W & McLaughlin Rd in Brampton. We offer all kinds of financial needs, no matter GOOD or BAD CREDIT and will accommodate our customers to the needs they require to make their purchase satisfactory*!!* We also offer competitive WARRANTY PACKAGES with all of our cars to ensure, you are covered at all costs! All of our cars are CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY FREE OF CHARGE to ensure our customers happiness, is our happiness! Address: 273 Queen St W Brampton or call us for more details about the vehicle 905-463-1706

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Power Auto Sales

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-1706

