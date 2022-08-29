Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota RAV4

171,527 KM

Details Description

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

Sport I4

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota RAV4

Sport I4

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

  1. 9288112
  2. 9288112
Contact Seller

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

171,527KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9288112
  • Stock #: C221AD
  • VIN: 2T3RF4DV3CW183851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 171,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! MINT condition 2012 Toyota RAV4 SPORT 4WD. Has ONLY 171,427 KMS! NO ACCIDENTS! 2.4L 4 Cylinder great on gas and very reliable. Runs excellent with no issues. No rust on body. Very clean in and out. Loaded with Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, A/C, Roof Rack, and Fog Lights! **MORE PICTURES COMING SOON
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
All in price : $14,500 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brampton Auto Center

2012 Honda Odyssey EX
 215,074 KM
$12,898 + tax & lic
2008 Acura CSX
128,149 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2013 Honda CR-V Tour...
 192,785 KM
$15,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Call Dealer

647-631-XXXX

(click to show)

647-631-8755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory