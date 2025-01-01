Menu
Just Arrived! Beautiful Silver Sky Metallic on Light Grey Leather Interior 2012 TOYOTA SIENNA LIMITED AWD. Local Ontario Vehicle. Great Luxurious 7 Passenger Family Minivan! Runs Excellent. Very Smooth. No Issues. Has 218,014 Kms! Fully Loaded with Backup Camera, Navigation System, Dual View DVD Entertainment System with Remote, Bluetooth, Dual Moonroof, Dual Power Sliding Doors with Remote, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate, Driver Memory Seat, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Leather and Wood Steering Wheel, Fully Reclining 2nd Row Captain Chairs with Pop-up Foot Rests, Rear Sunshades, Alloy Wheels, CD/AUX/USB/iPod, Fog Lights, A/C, JBL Audio System, and Much More! <br/> <br/> <br/> *Safety Certified at no extra cost* <br/> <br/> <br/> *Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase* <br/> <br/> <br/> All in price : $16,499 plus HST and Licensing <br/> Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755 <br/> <br/> <br/> E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Brampton Auto Center <br/> 69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206 <br/> <br/> <br/> Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

2012 Toyota Sienna

218,014 KM

$16,499

2012 Toyota Sienna

Limited AWD

2012 Toyota Sienna

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$16,499

VIN 5TDDK3DC6CS037069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B32129
Just Arrived! Beautiful Silver Sky Metallic on Light Grey Leather Interior 2012 TOYOTA SIENNA LIMITED AWD. Local Ontario Vehicle. Great Luxurious 7 Passenger Family Minivan! Runs Excellent. Very Smooth. No Issues. Has 218,014 Kms! Fully Loaded with Backup Camera, Navigation System, Dual View DVD Entertainment System with Remote, Bluetooth, Dual Moonroof, Dual Power Sliding Doors with Remote, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate, Driver Memory Seat, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Leather and Wood Steering Wheel, Fully Reclining 2nd Row Captain Chairs with Pop-up Foot Rests, Rear Sunshades, Alloy Wheels, CD/AUX/USB/iPod, Fog Lights, A/C, JBL Audio System, and Much More!


All in price : $16,499 plus HST and Licensing
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

