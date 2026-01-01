Menu
Account
Sign In
Just Arrived! BEAUTIFUL Magnetic Grey Metallic on Black Leather Interior 2012 TOYOTA TUNDRA PLATINUM CREWMAX! i-FORCE 5.7-Litre V8. 4X4. CLEAN. NO ISSUES. Runs Great. 330,489 KMS. FULLY LOADED with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Power Moonroof, Leather Seats, Heated and Ventilated Front Power Bucket Seats, Driver Memory Seat, Woodgrain & Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Alarm, Bluetooth, CD/USB/AUX, A/C, 20-inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, 5.5 Feet Bed, Running Boards, Power Folding Mirrors, Fog Lamps, Front and Rear Parking Assist Sonar, Power Sliding Rear Window, and More!! <br/> <br/> <br/> *Safety Certified at no extra cost* <br/> <br/> <br/> *Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase* <br/> <br/> <br/> All in price : $16,499 plus HST and Licensing. <br/> <br/> <br/> Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755 <br/> <br/> <br/> Brampton Auto Center <br/> 69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206 <br/> <br/> <br/> Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details. <br/> <br/> <br/> E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca <br/>

2012 Toyota Tundra

330,489 KM

Details Description

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Toyota Tundra

Platinum Crewmax

Watch This Vehicle
13508255

2012 Toyota Tundra

Platinum Crewmax

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

  1. 13508255
  2. 13508255
Contact Seller

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
330,489KM
VIN 5TFHY5F19CX260207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FC6EB4
  • Mileage 330,489 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived! BEAUTIFUL Magnetic Grey Metallic on Black Leather Interior 2012 TOYOTA TUNDRA PLATINUM CREWMAX! i-FORCE 5.7-Litre V8. 4X4. CLEAN. NO ISSUES. Runs Great. 330,489 KMS. FULLY LOADED with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Power Moonroof, Leather Seats, Heated and Ventilated Front Power Bucket Seats, Driver Memory Seat, Woodgrain & Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Alarm, Bluetooth, CD/USB/AUX, A/C, 20-inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, 5.5 Feet Bed, Running Boards, Power Folding Mirrors, Fog Lamps, Front and Rear Parking Assist Sonar, Power Sliding Rear Window, and More!!


*Safety Certified at no extra cost*


*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*


All in price : $16,499 plus HST and Licensing.


Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755


Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206


Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.


E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brampton Auto Center

Used 2012 Toyota Tundra Platinum Crewmax for sale in Brampton, ON
2012 Toyota Tundra Platinum Crewmax 330,489 KM $16,499 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW X5 M50i for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 BMW X5 M50i 111,363 KM $47,850 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 260,837 KM $17,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brampton Auto Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-631-XXXX

(click to show)

647-631-8755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2012 Toyota Tundra