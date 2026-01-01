$16,499+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Tundra
Platinum Crewmax
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$16,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
330,489KM
VIN 5TFHY5F19CX260207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # FC6EB4
- Mileage 330,489 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! BEAUTIFUL Magnetic Grey Metallic on Black Leather Interior 2012 TOYOTA TUNDRA PLATINUM CREWMAX! i-FORCE 5.7-Litre V8. 4X4. CLEAN. NO ISSUES. Runs Great. 330,489 KMS. FULLY LOADED with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Power Moonroof, Leather Seats, Heated and Ventilated Front Power Bucket Seats, Driver Memory Seat, Woodgrain & Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Alarm, Bluetooth, CD/USB/AUX, A/C, 20-inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, 5.5 Feet Bed, Running Boards, Power Folding Mirrors, Fog Lamps, Front and Rear Parking Assist Sonar, Power Sliding Rear Window, and More!!
*Safety Certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $16,499 plus HST and Licensing.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
