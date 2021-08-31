Menu
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

93,050 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 4Motion Alloy Certified $9999

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 4Motion Alloy Certified $9999

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

93,050KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7671880
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX8CW540207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,050 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN I COMFORTLINE I 2.0L TSI I AUTO I 4MOTION DRIVE TECHNOLOGY I ALLOY I LEATHER I A/C I CERTIFIED $9999

This is the ideal car for a family. With all the creature comforts and technology, it's fun to drive. Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable Car, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this Acura tsx

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

* Car Proof Report Available!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild    your credit

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

*Please contact us for more info.

 *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

** www.torontocarsale.com

 *2 year power train warranty

 LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2

 *www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

