2013 Acura MDX

195,564 KM

Details Description Features

$15,910

+ tax & licensing
$15,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2013 Acura MDX

2013 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

2013 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$15,910

+ taxes & licensing

195,564KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10447248
  • Stock #: 003172
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H6XDH003172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,564 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER NEW CAR TRADE IN FROM TESLEA, WE HAVE JUST COMPLETED A CERMIC COATING ADDED VALUE OF $1000 included in our price check it out !!! EQUIPPED SPORT PACKAGE WITH DVD AND BLINDSPOT DETECTION! AND FULLY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN OUR SALE PRICE! WE DO NOT CHARGE YOU extra like OTHERS DO ITs INCLUDED. financing available through banks and private lenders pleae fill out your application online at caautosales.ca to get approved today and drive tomorrow! we stand in front and behind all our sales ask around! BE PREPARED FOR WINTER MONTHS THESE THIGS ARE BEASTS!! 7 PASSANGER loaded with sunroof and both keys,

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front/rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
PWR TAILGATE
Rear roofline spoiler
LED taillamps
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers
P255/55R18 all-season tires
High intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/washers
High beam halogen headlamps

Safety

Brake Assist
3-point rear seatbelts
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection
3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners
Trailer stability assist
LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd/3rd row)

Interior

Compass
rear window defogger
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active front headrests
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Maintenance Minder system
Air filtration
Exterior temp indicator
Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down
HomeLink remote system
Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
Ambient cabin lighting
Multi-info display
Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer
(4) cargo tie-down anchors

Convenience

Courtesy Lights

Mechanical

Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Front vented/rear solid disc brakes
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
Battery management system
Dual outlet exhaust
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
3.7L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
HD automatic transmission oil cooler
Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake
6-speed automatic transmission w/paddle shifters

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated glass antenna
XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI*

Additional Features

TIME
18 x 8.0 alloy wheels
wireless headsets w/personal surround sound
integrated LED directional signals
Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: reverse gear tilt-down
(2) memory settings
auto-open/close
integrated remote
sun position detection
8-way pwr heated front bucket seats -inc: driver pwr 2-way lumbar support
Info display w/date
Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system -inc: humidity control
DVD rear entertainment system -inc: 9 display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

