$12,890+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,890
+ taxes & licensing
Brampton Auto Center
647-631-8755
2013 Acura MDX
2013 Acura MDX
Technology Package
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$12,890
+ taxes & licensing
240,492KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9965744
- Stock #: 9ED03F
- VIN: 2HNYD2H65DH000616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 240,492 KM
Vehicle Description
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $12,890 plus HST and license plates.
Call or Text : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Brampton Auto Center
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9