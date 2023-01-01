Menu
2013 Acura MDX

240,492 KM

Details Description

$12,890

+ tax & licensing
Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

Technology Package

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

240,492KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9965744
  • Stock #: 9ED03F
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H65DH000616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 240,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Silver 2013 Acura MDX SH-AWD Technology Package. No Accidents. Local Ontario Vehicle. Regularly Serviced. Has 240,492 Kms. Runs Great. No Issues. Timing Belt Replaced at 162,000 Kms by Acura. Clean in and out. 3.7L V6 7 Seater. Fully Loaded with Navigation System, Rear DVD Entertainment System, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Power Seats, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate, CD/AUX/USB, and Much More!
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $12,890 plus HST and license plates.
Call or Text : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

