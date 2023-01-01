Menu
2013 Acura RDX

162,054 KM

Details Description Features

$16,410

+ tax & licensing
$16,410

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2013 Acura RDX

2013 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$16,410

+ taxes & licensing

162,054KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9979595
  • Stock #: 803055
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H50DL803055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,054 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE! NEW CAR TRADE IN! ACURA RELIABLE AT ITS BEST ! TECHNOLOGY PKG WELL EQUIPPED! COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THIS SALE PRICE WE DO NOT CHARGE YOU EXTRA LIKE OTHERS DO! its included, FINANCING STILL AVAILABLE FOR THIS BABY! comes with only one key fob. NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA POWER TAIL GATE!

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured bumpers
Front & rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
P235/60R18 all-season tires
PWR TAILGATE
Chip-resistant lower body panels
High intensity discharge automatic headlights

Safety

Brake Assist
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners
Child-proof rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Front side airbags w/occupant position detection system

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
cruise controls

Interior

Front Cup Holders
Rear Window Defroster
Exterior temperature indicator
Front/rear floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
(2) 12V pwr outlets
4-way pwr passenger seat
Maintenance Minder system
Illuminated glove box
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear centre armrest w/cupholder
Ambient cabin lighting
Lockable briefcase storage in centre armrest console
HomeLink universal remote
Dual-zone automatic climate control system w/air filtration
Hard cargo cover lid
Digital odometer w/trip meter & fuel mileage indicator
Flip open door pockets
Rear door pockets
One-touch turn signals

Mechanical

Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Automatic Transmission Cooler
Hill start assist
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Motion-adaptive electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Trailing arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
3.5L V6 VTEC engine -inc: Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
All-wheel drive w/intelligent control
Amplitude reactive damper

Additional Features

Armrest
18 ALLOY WHEELS
grade logic control
Paddle-shifters
8-way pwr driver seat -inc: lumbar support
5 Colour information display
2-position memory
integrated turn indicators
4-wheel anti-lock brakes system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: driver side expanded view
60/40 split easy fold rear seat w/pull handles
Tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Lighting -inc: map lights
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Sequential SportShift

Back to Top

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

