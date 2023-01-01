$11,500+ tax & licensing
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
2013 BMW X3
AWD 4dr 28i
Location
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
263,215KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10211805
- Stock #: A15843
- VIN: 5UXWX9C51D0A15843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 263,215 KM
Vehicle Description
Well Maintained, Automatic, Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Backup Camera, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Alloys, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Blue Exterior and Biege Interior
- (Extended Warranty Available!)
No Bargain, Great SUV.
Price:$11900
159 Rutherford Rd S Unit-B1 Brampton, Ontario L6W 1L4
Cell: 647-298-2636.
Vehicle Features
Comfort
Active Headrests
Interior
Alarm System
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Check control vehicle monitoring system
4-function on-board computer
Dynamic cruise control
BMW TeleServices
Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers
Satin silver matte trim
Locking illuminated glovebox
3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver seat memory
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Front fog lights
Rear roof spoiler
Adaptive brake lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Black side window frame trim
Power Options
HEATED PWR EXTERIOR MIRRORS
Safety
Front/rear crumple zones
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Rollover Sensor
Collapsible tube crash technology
All-position 3-point safety belts
Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
Safety belt force limiters
Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system
Mechanical
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
hill descent control (HDC)
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
Brake energy regeneration system to convert kinetic energy into usable electrical pwr
Automatic start/stop function
Media / Nav / Comm
Pre-wiring for Satellite radio
BMW Radio Professional
Additional Features
lights on
automatic differential brake (ADB-X)
trailer stability control
Tool kit in luggage compartment
Tailgate w/low-loading sill
4-channel FM diversity antenna system
door unlock
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Body-colour bumpers w/black inserts
Front/rear centre armrests w/storage
Service interval display w/km-to-service readout
Dynamic traction control (DTC)
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets
3-spoke multi-function heated leather steering wheel
Front chrome grille w/aluminum matte kidney bars
Front/rear velour floor mats
Cup holders integrated in front/rear centre console
Acoustic safety belt warning
iDrive system -inc: high-resolution display screen
High-gloss black embellishers
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Valvetronic
double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
comfort open/close
8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission
Chrome-finish twin exhaust tips
Servotronic vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering
Trailer tow hitch preparation
xDrive all wheel drive system -inc: variable torque split
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
auto air recirculation
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC)
solar sensor
Automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover -inc: lashing eyes
2.0L DOHC 16-valve 241-HP TwinPower turbo I4 engine -inc: high precision direct injection
18 x 8 alloy wheels (style 308) -inc: P245/50R18 all-season run-flat tires
(4) fixing elements
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4