2013 BMW X3

263,215 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Gracious Auto

905-230-2350

2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i

2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

263,215KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10211805
  • Stock #: A15843
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C51D0A15843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 263,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Maintained, Automatic, Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Backup Camera,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Alloys, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning,  Blue Exterior and Biege Interior 

- (Extended Warranty Available!)

 

No Bargain, Great SUV.

 

Price:$11900

 

159 Rutherford Rd S Unit-B1 Brampton, Ontario L6W 1L4 

 

Cell: 647-298-2636.

Vehicle Features

Comfort

Active Headrests

Interior

Alarm System
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Check control vehicle monitoring system
4-function on-board computer
Dynamic cruise control
BMW TeleServices
Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers
Satin silver matte trim
Locking illuminated glovebox
3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver seat memory

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Front fog lights
Rear roof spoiler
Adaptive brake lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Black side window frame trim

Power Options

HEATED PWR EXTERIOR MIRRORS

Safety

Front/rear crumple zones
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Rollover Sensor
Collapsible tube crash technology
All-position 3-point safety belts
Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
Safety belt force limiters
Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
hill descent control (HDC)
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
Brake energy regeneration system to convert kinetic energy into usable electrical pwr
Automatic start/stop function

Media / Nav / Comm

Pre-wiring for Satellite radio
BMW Radio Professional

Additional Features

lights on
automatic differential brake (ADB-X)
trailer stability control
Tool kit in luggage compartment
Tailgate w/low-loading sill
4-channel FM diversity antenna system
door unlock
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Body-colour bumpers w/black inserts
Front/rear centre armrests w/storage
Service interval display w/km-to-service readout
Dynamic traction control (DTC)
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets
3-spoke multi-function heated leather steering wheel
Front chrome grille w/aluminum matte kidney bars
Front/rear velour floor mats
Cup holders integrated in front/rear centre console
Acoustic safety belt warning
iDrive system -inc: high-resolution display screen
High-gloss black embellishers
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Valvetronic
double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
comfort open/close
8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission
Chrome-finish twin exhaust tips
Servotronic vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering
Trailer tow hitch preparation
xDrive all wheel drive system -inc: variable torque split
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
auto air recirculation
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC)
solar sensor
Automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover -inc: lashing eyes
2.0L DOHC 16-valve 241-HP TwinPower turbo I4 engine -inc: high precision direct injection
18 x 8 alloy wheels (style 308) -inc: P245/50R18 all-season run-flat tires
(4) fixing elements

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Gracious Auto

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

