2013 BMW X3

$11,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 3 , 2 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10211805

10211805 Stock #: A15843

A15843 VIN: 5UXWX9C51D0A15843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 263,215 KM

Vehicle Features Comfort Active Headrests Interior Alarm System Tilt/telescopic steering column Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function BMW ambiance lighting Check control vehicle monitoring system 4-function on-board computer Dynamic cruise control BMW TeleServices Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers Satin silver matte trim Locking illuminated glovebox 3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver seat memory Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Compact Spare Tire Body-colour door handles Front fog lights Rear roof spoiler Adaptive brake lights White turn signal indicator lenses Black side window frame trim Power Options HEATED PWR EXTERIOR MIRRORS Safety Front/rear crumple zones SMART airbag deployment system Side-impact protection door reinforcements Interlocking door anchoring system Front side-impact airbags Tire pressure warning (TPW) Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system Battery safety terminal (BST) Rollover Sensor Collapsible tube crash technology All-position 3-point safety belts Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector Safety belt force limiters Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system Mechanical Front/rear stabilizer bars Electronically-controlled engine cooling 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes hill descent control (HDC) Double-pivot strut-type front suspension Integral 4-link rear suspension Brake energy regeneration system to convert kinetic energy into usable electrical pwr Automatic start/stop function Media / Nav / Comm Pre-wiring for Satellite radio BMW Radio Professional Additional Features lights on automatic differential brake (ADB-X) trailer stability control Tool kit in luggage compartment Tailgate w/low-loading sill 4-channel FM diversity antenna system door unlock 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Body-colour bumpers w/black inserts Front/rear centre armrests w/storage Service interval display w/km-to-service readout Dynamic traction control (DTC) Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets 3-spoke multi-function heated leather steering wheel Front chrome grille w/aluminum matte kidney bars Front/rear velour floor mats Cup holders integrated in front/rear centre console Acoustic safety belt warning iDrive system -inc: high-resolution display screen High-gloss black embellishers Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff Valvetronic double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing comfort open/close 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission Chrome-finish twin exhaust tips Servotronic vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering Trailer tow hitch preparation xDrive all wheel drive system -inc: variable torque split Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system auto air recirculation Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC) solar sensor Automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover -inc: lashing eyes 2.0L DOHC 16-valve 241-HP TwinPower turbo I4 engine -inc: high precision direct injection 18 x 8 alloy wheels (style 308) -inc: P245/50R18 all-season run-flat tires (4) fixing elements

