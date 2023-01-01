Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

89,000 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS

Location

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10052184
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK2D6104432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevy Equinox LS FWD, 4 Cyl, 2.4L,

89K kms, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors,

In good running condition but need Rocker panels on both sides

AS IS $6995 + HST + Licensing,

As per OMVIC regulation this vehicle is considered as is,unfit, non driveable.

We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and a Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fees or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.

Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd

15426 Airport Rd, Unit #1

Caledon East, ON

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

