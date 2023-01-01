$6,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-414-2625
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4DR LS
Location
Empire Motorz
6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4
416-414-2625
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10052184
- VIN: 2GNALBEK2D6104432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Chevy Equinox LS FWD, 4 Cyl, 2.4L,
89K kms, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors,
In good running condition but need Rocker panels on both sides
AS IS $6995 + HST + Licensing,
As per OMVIC regulation this vehicle is considered as is,unfit, non driveable.
We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and a Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).
No Hidden Fees or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.
Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at
Empire Motorz Ltd
15426 Airport Rd, Unit #1
Caledon East, ON
PHONE 416 414 2625
Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sun Closed
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.