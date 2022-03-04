Menu
2013 Chrysler Town & Country

211,500 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

211,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8564456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 211,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chrysler Town & Country, 211K kms, 6 Cyl, 3.6L,

Stow N Go, Power Sliding doors and Tailgate, Reverse Cam, Alloys,

CERTIFIED $9995 +HST +LICENSING,

Financing from 4.99% (O.A.C.),

We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and a Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fees or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.

Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

