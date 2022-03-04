$9,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-414-2625
2013 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
Empire Motorz
6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
- Listing ID: 8564456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 211,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Chrysler Town & Country, 211K kms, 6 Cyl, 3.6L,
Stow N Go, Power Sliding doors and Tailgate, Reverse Cam, Alloys,
CERTIFIED $9995 +HST +LICENSING,
Financing from 4.99% (O.A.C.),
We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and a Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).
No Hidden Fees or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.
Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at
Empire Motorz Ltd,
6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4,
PHONE 416 414 2625
Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,
Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sun Closed
