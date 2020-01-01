Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-1706

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,296KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4475313
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1DR599307
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

**Come by to visit the dream car you've always been wanting at Power Auto Sales located on the corner of Queen St W & McLaughlin Rd in Brampton. We offer all kinds of financial needs and will accommodate our customers to the needs they require to make their purchase satisfactory** Address: 273 Queen St W Brampton or call us for more details about the 905-463-1706

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • DVD / Entertainment
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

