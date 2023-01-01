Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

112,344 KM

Details Description Features

$13,510

+ tax & licensing
$13,510

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

2013 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$13,510

+ taxes & licensing

112,344KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10054740
  • Stock #: 657254
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG5DT657254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,344 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW CAR TRADE IN WITH LOW LOW KM 7 PASSENGER AND ALL WHEEL DRIVE! LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL. RWMOTE STARTER FROM FACTORY ONLY ONE KEY! COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THIS SALE PRICE WE DO NOT CHARGE YOU EXTRA LIKE OTHERS DO ITS INCLUDE. WE CAN FINANCE YOU THIS BABY JUST FILL OUT OUR APPLICATION TO GET APROVED. TODAY! caautosales.ca

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Engine Oil Cooler
525 CCA maintenance-free battery
160-amp alternator
Trailer Sway Damping
Autostick Automatic Transmission
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
Performance pwr rack & pinion steering

Safety

Brake Assist
Dual-note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Rear door child protection locks
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Electronic roll mitigation
Supplemental front side airbags
Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
Cora tire pressure monitoring system
Driver knee-bolster airbag

Interior

ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
SECURITY ALARM
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Window Defroster
Passenger Assist Handles
Air Filtering
Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
Remote Start System
Interior Observation Mirror
Glove Box Lamp
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Front/rear floor mats
Door sill scuff pads
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Liftgate flood lamp
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Floor carpeting
Cargo tie down loops
active head restraints
Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Premium Instrument Cluster
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Vehicle info centre
Passenger fold-flat seat
240-km/h speedometer
6-way pwr driver adjust
Passenger seat cushion storage bin
Rear reclining fold-flat seat
Floor console w/armrest
Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
Premium instrument cluster display

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Removable short mast antenna
368-Watt Amplifier
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
Tip Start
Sunscreen Glass
Bright grille
Bright door handles
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Tinted windshield
Rear wiper w/washer
Body-colour mirrors
Black sill
Bright Side Roof Rails
P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires
LED tail lamps
Front/rear aimable LED lamps
CHMSL Lamp
Performance body-colour fascias
Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors

Additional Features

Child seat anchor system
LATCH ready

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

Call Dealer

905-796-2800

(click to show)

905-796-2800

