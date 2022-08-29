Menu
2013 Ford E-250

258,542 KM

Details Features

2013 Ford E-250

2013 Ford E-250

FLEX E250

2013 Ford E-250

FLEX E250

Location

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

258,542KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9191692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 258,542 KM

Vehicle Features

Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

