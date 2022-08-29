$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
416-727-1270
2013 Ford E-250
2013 Ford E-250
FLEX E250
Location
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5
416-727-1270
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
258,542KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9191692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 258,542 KM
Vehicle Features
Sunroof / Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5