2013 Ford Econoline ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 1 9 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6897006

6897006 Stock #: 1162

1162 VIN: 1FTSE3ELXDDB17081

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 166,194 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.