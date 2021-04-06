Menu
2013 Ford Econoline

166,194 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2013 Ford Econoline

2013 Ford Econoline

No Accidents| E-350 Super Duty | Certified

2013 Ford Econoline

No Accidents| E-350 Super Duty | Certified

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,194KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6897006
  • Stock #: 1162
  • VIN: 1FTSE3ELXDDB17081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 166,194 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options! 

 

- Grey fabric interior,

- Air Conditioning,  

- Tinted Windows 

…and many more

 

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!

All prices are price plus taxes, licensing, finance.

We Accept Trade in’s at top $ value.

FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is safety Certified. 

https://brmotors.ca/financing/

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. VEHICLE OPTIONS MIGHT VARY DUE TO DIFFERENT TRIM LEVELS. 

 

Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca 

Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

