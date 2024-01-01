Menu
***TRADE IN SPECIAL!!*** * $$YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE$$$<div><br></div><div>*LOADED VEHICLE* *LEATHER SEATS* </div><div><br></div><div>Make: FORD  </div><div>MODEL: EDGE</div><div>Year: 2013</div><div>Km: 193,320</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars</div><div>Offering a great deal on a local trade in vehicle, up for sale is a 2013 ford edge limited with 193,310 kms. For only $5,480+ hst and licensing. Runs and drives great! The vehicle is being sold AS IS. You certify you save!! </div><div><br></div><div>Omvic as is disclosure </div><div><br></div><div>“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense”</div>

2013 Ford Edge

193,320 KM

$5,480

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge

Limited

11977332

2013 Ford Edge

Limited

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,480

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK3KC3DBA46135

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,320 KM

***TRADE IN SPECIAL!!*** * $$YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE$$$
*LOADED VEHICLE* *LEATHER SEATS* 
Make: FORD  MODEL: EDGEYear: 2013Km: 193,320
Sport empire carsOffering a great deal on a local trade in vehicle, up for sale is a 2013 ford edge limited with 193,310 kms. For only $5,480+ hst and licensing. Runs and drives great! The vehicle is being sold AS IS. You certify you save!! 
Omvic as is disclosure 
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense”

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-606-XXXX

416-606-7758

$5,480

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

2013 Ford Edge