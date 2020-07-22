Menu
2013 Ford Explorer

165,995 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2013 Ford Explorer

2013 Ford Explorer

Limited I 4X4 I NAVI I DUAL SUNROOF ROOF

2013 Ford Explorer

Limited I 4X4 I NAVI I DUAL SUNROOF ROOF

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

165,995KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5603628
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F82DGA72693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,995 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Explorer Limited 4x4 7 Seater No Accident,Navigation Sunroof Bluetooth, leather, back up camera, 

 

7 Passenger Seating Capacity,Power Dual pane Sunroof,3 Zone Climate Control,Remote Start System,Heated Front Seats,Ventilated Front Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,6-SPEED SELECT SHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.5L TI-VCT V6 ENGINE (STD), Universal garage door opener,Traction control, Tire pressure monitoring system, SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: 4.2 colour LCD instrument cluster display for fuel/speedometer/tachometer/odometer/trip odometer/fuel economy/trip elapsed time/engine oil life, 4.2 colour LCD instrument cluster display for infotainment-based info, 8 colour 4-quadrant LCD centre-stack touch display, media hub w/USB ports, RCA jack, SD card reader, SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, audio input jack,Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers, and SOS Post Crash Alert System. 20Alloy Rims,Transport everyone in luxurious comfort in this trustworthy and dependable Ford Explore

 

AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

 

* Car Proof Report Available!

 

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

 

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

 

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

*Please contact us for more info.

 

*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 

 ***2 year power train warranty AVAILABLE**

 

LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B

 

WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COM

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

