+ taxes & licensing
416-727-1270
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5
416-727-1270
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Explorer Limited 4x4 7 Seater No Accident,Navigation Sunroof Bluetooth, leather, back up camera,
7 Passenger Seating Capacity,Power Dual pane Sunroof,3 Zone Climate Control,Remote Start System,Heated Front Seats,Ventilated Front Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,6-SPEED SELECT SHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.5L TI-VCT V6 ENGINE (STD), Universal garage door opener,Traction control, Tire pressure monitoring system, SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: 4.2 colour LCD instrument cluster display for fuel/speedometer/tachometer/odometer/trip odometer/fuel economy/trip elapsed time/engine oil life, 4.2 colour LCD instrument cluster display for infotainment-based info, 8 colour 4-quadrant LCD centre-stack touch display, media hub w/USB ports, RCA jack, SD card reader, SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, audio input jack,Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers, and SOS Post Crash Alert System. 20Alloy Rims,Transport everyone in luxurious comfort in this trustworthy and dependable Ford Explore
AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!
* Car Proof Report Available!
* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit
* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)
*Please contact us for more info.
*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270
***2 year power train warranty AVAILABLE**
LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B
WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5