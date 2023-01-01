$11,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-927-5252
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
647-927-5252
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10417152
- Stock #: C83476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # C83476
- Mileage 301,637 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 5.0L with 301,637km. 62 Service records, very well serviced. Suspension nice and tight, engine is quite and accelerates strong. Very clean inside and out. Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax Clean with 62 Service Records copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4SiQMl3HJGHwRXwE5W4Cut44GmF0gsYr
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$11,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.