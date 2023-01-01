Menu
2013 Ford F-150

301,637 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

301,637KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10417152
  Stock #: C83476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # C83476
  • Mileage 301,637 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 5.0L with 301,637km. 62 Service records, very well serviced. Suspension nice and tight, engine is quite and accelerates strong. Very clean inside and out. Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax Clean with 62 Service Records copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4SiQMl3HJGHwRXwE5W4Cut44GmF0gsYr


All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


$11,950


+Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5) Seals & Gaskets


Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


 


Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Seating

Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Safety

Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

