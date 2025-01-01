Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri;>2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 Ext-Cab 6-Passenger with 177,381 original kilometers. One Owner, Carfax Clean, and equipped with the 3.7L 6-Cylinder. Gray on Gray interior, Power driver’s seat, and bed cover. Interior and Exterior in Great Condition. Runs and drives strong. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty. </span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sWHfejKPnjSntC3MCZvL5xTBe+Z6m%2Fbp</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>$15,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Taxes and licensing not included in the price</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>1) Engine</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>2) Transmission</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>3) Head Gasket</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>4) Transaxle/Differential</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>5) Seals & Gaskets</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>90 Kennedy Road South</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Brampton ON L6W3E7</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>(647)-927-5252</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Member of OMVIC and UCDA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Buy with Confidence!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Buy with Full Disclosure!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com</span></p>

2013 Ford F-150

177,381 KM

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

12521521

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,381KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 177,381 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 Ext-Cab 6-Passenger with 177,381 original kilometers. One Owner, Carfax Clean, and equipped with the 3.7L 6-Cylinder. Gray on Gray interior, Power driver’s seat, and bed cover. Interior and Exterior in Great Condition. Runs and drives strong. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sWHfejKPnjSntC3MCZvL5xTBe+Z6m%2Fbp

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$15,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

5) Seals & Gaskets

Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.

 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90 Kennedy Road South

Brampton ON L6W3E7

(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
647-927-5252

416-828-2144
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2013 Ford F-150