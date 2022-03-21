2013 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 2 2 8 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8721617

8721617 Stock #: 21787

21787 VIN: 1FTFX1EF4DFB12974

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 228,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.