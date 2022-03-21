Menu
2013 Ford F-150

228,800 KM

Details

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

228,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8721617
  • Stock #: 21787
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF4DFB12974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,800 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

