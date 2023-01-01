Menu
2013 Ford F-250

236,945 KM

Details Description Features

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2013 Ford F-250

2013 Ford F-250

Super Duty 4WD

2013 Ford F-250

Super Duty 4WD

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

236,945KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10336659
  Stock #: A00783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 236,945 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford F-250 XLT 4X4 8FT 6.2L with 236,945km. 6-Passenger, Power Drivers Seat, New exhaust manifold on both sides, Certified ready to go. Backed by our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax Clean with 20 service records copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ex0tVBUoDl/BaaQc6Ybq/G0unx14i/+k


All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


$19,950


+Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5) Seals & Gaskets


Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


 


Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

