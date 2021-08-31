Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

149,000 KM

Details

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

H G Dealership

647-236-7099

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE

Location

H G Dealership

55 Advance Blvd Unit 224, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

647-236-7099

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7593055
  • Stock #: OI9876RFYH
  • VIN: 3GTP2VE72DG311359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # OI9876RFYH
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 149000k,Crew Cab Pickup,4.8 8CY,Four wheel drive, power Driver Seat, Tow Hitch, Multi zone A/C, key less entry, Transmission overdrive switch, pickup bed tonneau cover, Rear defrost, Auxiliary Audio input, Leather steering wheel, Bluetooth connection, Climate control, Fog lamps, power passenger seat, Privacy glass, Running Boards/side steps& so much more ,,


As per MTO all vehicles to be road worthy are required to be safety inspected and certified. Enjoy our low cost safety packages for only $499


Prices are plus HST & Licensing.


H G dealership deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle!


 


WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.


Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

H G Dealership

H G Dealership

55 Advance Blvd Unit 224, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

647-236-7099

