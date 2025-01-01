$17,950+ tax & licensing
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
647-927-5252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 9
- Mileage 267,402 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE 4x4 9-Passenger with 267,402 highway kilometers. 9-Passenger and equipped with the 5.3L 8-Cylinder. Black on Black, Wooden trim, Comfortable cloth seats, Power seats, Weathertech floor mats all around, interior in good condition. Aftermarket entertainment unit for passengers. Runs and drives strong. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty.
Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=gr+rlM%2FAJ3CS+11U6vS67%2FqzKDlPmofn
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$17,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
