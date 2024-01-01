$9,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Honda Civic LX features heated seats, Bluetooth, a CD player, a radio, a clean title, comes certified, and a 90-day bumper-to-bumper shop warranty.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
