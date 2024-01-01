Menu
The 2013 Honda Civic in white is a sleek and reliable compact car known for its fuel efficiency and practical design. With a crisp white exterior, it combines a modern look with the Civics well-established reputation for performance and comfort.

2013 Honda Civic

200,000 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX

2013 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX

PBX Motors

11482 Hurontario St, Brampton, ON L7A 1E6

905-497-3100

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,000KM
VIN 2HGFB2F55DH046980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2013 Honda Civic in white is a sleek and reliable compact car known for its fuel efficiency and practical design. With a crisp white exterior, it combines a modern look with the Civic's well-established reputation for performance and comfort.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Front & rear cup holders
Cargo Area Light
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Front map lights
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front & rear door pockets
Passenger-side seatback pocket
Adjustable rear head restraints
(1) 12V pwr outlet
Seat belt warning chime
Smart Maintenance Minder system
Automatic air conditioning w/air filtration system
Multi-functional centre console -inc: storage

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Rear independent multi-link suspension
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
Front independent strut suspension
5-speed automatic transmission -inc: grade logic control
Eco Assist driving coach system
Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/solid rear disc brakes

Safety

Brake Assist
REAR CAMERA
Emergency Trunk Release
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Adjustable front seat belt anchors
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system
Front & rear side curtain airbags -inc: rollover sensor

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
Pwr tilt moonroof
Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights
Body-coloured manual-folding heated pwr mirrors
P205/55HR16 mud & snow all-season tires

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated glass antenna

Additional Features

Adjustable Head Restraints
digital odometer
outside temp
fuel level
average fuel economy
elapsed time
Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
(2) digital trip meters
2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: centre armrest
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info
ECON mode button
Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen
avergage speed
customizeable settings for door locks
digital fuel-mileage
interior lights
language
screen colour
wallpaper
16 X 6.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS
3-point seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Cloth heated reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

PBX Motors

PBX Motors

11482 Hurontario St, Brampton, ON L7A 1E6

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

PBX Motors

905-497-3100

2013 Honda Civic