2013 Honda Civic

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Touring

2013 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7743147
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F71DH002721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DESCRIPTION

Well Kept.  Extra Clean. This 2013 Honda Civic Touring Red Just Arrived In Stock .

It comes with options such as. Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Back up Camera,  Cruise Control, Air Conditioning,  CD/AUX/USB Input, and many more options available.Financing available for all kind of Credit. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem. We Finance Everyone.

Mileage195000 Km

Price:$9990 HST and licensing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.

Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed

We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Navigation System
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brampton

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

