2013 Honda Civic

147,000 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

LX

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7906206
  VIN: 2HGFB2E44DH019133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DESCRIPTION

2013 Honda Civic Just arrived in stock

Excellent condition inside out, sunroof, Free accident and much more

Price $8990 plus tax and licensing fee.

Mileage 147000 km

Financing and extended warranty are available.

For more details or to book a test drive please contact us at 416 509 3058

Business Hours:

By appointment only, please call to book a time. 

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St West

Brampton ON L6X1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Brampton

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

