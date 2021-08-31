Menu
2013 Honda Civic

109,300 KM

$11,899

+ tax & licensing
$11,899

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

EX NO ACCIDENT SUNROOF ALLOY CERTIFIED $11899

2013 Honda Civic

EX NO ACCIDENT SUNROOF ALLOY CERTIFIED $11899

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,899

+ taxes & licensing

109,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7917117
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F53DH009443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda Civic EX, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, ONE OWNER, SIDEVIEW CAMERA, NO ACCIDENT CERTIFIED $10899

You're going to love this 2013 Honda Civic EX  

Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2013 Honda Civic EX Powered with a 1.8L 4CYL gasoline fuel. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.

 

Features: 2015 Honda Civic EX, comes fully equipped with Heated Front Seat, Rear View Camera ,Sunroof, Climate Control, Power Locks and Windows, CD/AM/FM Radio, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control and much more to list!

 

CERTIFIED/VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $11,899.00

 

 Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this Honda Civic

 

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

 

* Car Proof Report Available!

 

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

 

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

 

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

*Please contact us for more info.

 

 *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 

 **2 year power train warranty

 

 **LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

 

**WWW.TORONTOCARSALE.COM

 

 *www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-XXXX

416-727-1270

