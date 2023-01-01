Menu
2013 Honda Civic

114,110 KM

$19,580

+ tax & licensing
$19,580

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

EX w/ Heated Seats, Bluetooth, New Tires

2013 Honda Civic

EX w/ Heated Seats, Bluetooth, New Tires

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

$19,580

+ taxes & licensing

114,110KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9507697
  • Stock #: V-65617
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B56DH001057

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,110 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda Civic EX - Comfortable and composed ride. Good fuel economy. Spacious interior. Excellent crash test scores. Comes with Auto Climate Control;Bluetooth Connectivity;Heated Seats;In-Dash CD;MP3 Jack (AUX). Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Block Heater;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;In-Dash CD;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Side Air Bags;Sunroof;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

