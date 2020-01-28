Menu
2013 Honda Fit

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Fit

LX

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

$6,395

+ taxes & licensing

  • 168,400KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4595823
  • VIN: LUCGE8H56D3010689
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Certified included in Price | ***6 Month Warranty Included In Price | Bluetooth | Gas Saver!!! | By Appointment Only

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | BRAND NEW TIRES | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED

LX MODEL WITH AUTOMATIC AND A/C BLUETOOTH GAS SAVR SOLD CERTIFIED AND ETESTED FOR ONLY $6,395 PLUS HST AND LICENSING

Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

