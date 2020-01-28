2013 Honda Fit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Certified included in Price | ***6 Month Warranty Included In Price | Bluetooth | Gas Saver!!! | By Appointment Only



**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title



Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | BRAND NEW TIRES | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED



LX MODEL WITH AUTOMATIC AND A/C BLUETOOTH GAS SAVR SOLD CERTIFIED AND ETESTED FOR ONLY $6,395 PLUS HST AND LICENSING



Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler

Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Bluetooth Connection

