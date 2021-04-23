Menu
2013 Honda Odyssey

196,464 KM

$13,490

+ tax & licensing
Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

EX-L

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

196,464KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7015514
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H63DB507129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 196,464 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L

 

This Vehicle is in Good condition and features Silver exterior on black cloth interior, heated seats, Bluetooth, auxiliary input, USB port, backup camera, sunroof, alloy wheels, fog lights, and much more.

 

Need more information about the car or want to book a test drive, please call us at 416-509-3058

Vehicles can be transferred between our two locations upon the test drive date. In order to assure your vehicle is reserved and transferred to the right location, please call 416-509-3058. 

*** THIS VEHICLE IS CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO *** VEHICLE PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING FEES *** THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES *** VEHICLE PREVIOUS HISTORY AVAILABLE ***

Brampton Location:

164 Queens Street W Brampton ON, L6X 1A7

St Catharine Location:

125 Hartzel Road St Catharine ON, L2P 1N6

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

