Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Odyssey

212,326 KM

Details Description

$15,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,898

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Odyssey

2013 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

  1. 9093760
  2. 9093760
  3. 9093760
  4. 9093760
  5. 9093760
  6. 9093760
  7. 9093760
  8. 9093760
  9. 9093760
  10. 9093760
  11. 9093760
  12. 9093760
  13. 9093760
  14. 9093760
  15. 9093760
  16. 9093760
  17. 9093760
  18. 9093760
  19. 9093760
  20. 9093760
  21. 9093760
  22. 9093760
  23. 9093760
  24. 9093760
  25. 9093760
  26. 9093760
  27. 9093760
  28. 9093760
  29. 9093760
  30. 9093760
  31. 9093760
  32. 9093760
Contact Seller

$15,898

+ taxes & licensing

212,326KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9093760
  • Stock #: 06F01A
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H68DB505618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 212,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! Beautiful White on Grey Leather Interior 2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L! In MINT condition in and out. Very Clean. 212,326 Kms runs great with no issues! Fully Loaded with Rear Entertainment DVD System, Backup Camera, Cooling Box, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Keyless Entry, CD/USB/AUX, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate, Dual Climate Control, Rear AC, Trailer Hitch, Steering Wheel Audio, Phone, and Cruise Controls and more!
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
All in price : $15,898 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brampton Auto Center

2014 Honda CR-V Tour...
 176,210 KM
$17,898 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 Bas...
 209,008 KM
$12,499 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla LE
 142,681 KM
$12,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Call Dealer

647-631-XXXX

(click to show)

647-631-8755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory