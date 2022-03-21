Menu
2013 Honda Pilot

267,345 KM

Details Description Features

$14,510

+ tax & licensing
$14,510

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2013 Honda Pilot

2013 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L ONE OWNER! NEED EXTRA ROOM ?

2013 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L ONE OWNER! NEED EXTRA ROOM ?

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,510

+ taxes & licensing

267,345KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8945629
  • Stock #: 0605
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H54DB504969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 0605
  • Mileage 267,345 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER JUST TRADED IN AT FRANCHISE DEALER FOR NEW CAR! 
In  good condition HONDA SERVICE ALL THE TIME INCLUDING TIMING BELT  ALL DONE AT HONDA. WE WILL CERTIFIED THIS WHEN IT HAS BEEN SOLD TO THE PUBLIC. Prices included safety at NO EXTRA CHARGE! We can still finance this for a short period of time! 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 13 YEARS IN THE SAME location!! MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE.  Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $499 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper

