2013 Hyundai Elantra

155,000 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

GL

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

155,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8157652
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE9DH427830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 ELENTRA GL MODEL COMES CERTIFIED, HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

905-463-0928

647-401-6131
