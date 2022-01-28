2013 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition



Listing ID: 8157652

8157652 VIN: 5NPDH4AE9DH427830

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

