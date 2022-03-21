$9,900+ tax & licensing
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
152,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8721674
- Stock #: HLY9
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE3DH296667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 HYUNDAI ELENTRA GLS MODEL BLACK ON GREY INTERIOR, COMES CERTIFIED WITH 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
