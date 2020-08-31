Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Veloster

150,594 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo w/Matte Grey I Nav I Leather I Panoramic Roo

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo w/Matte Grey I Nav I Leather I Panoramic Roo

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,594KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5823732
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE7DU152093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,594 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 HYUNDAI VELOSTER, TURBO W/MATTE GRAY ***LTD AVAIL *** 1.6T/Turbo/Navi/Panoramic Moonroof/Backup Camera/***10499***

 

You're going to love this 2013 HYUNDAI VELOSTER, TURBO W/MATTE GRAY ***LTD AVAIL *** 1.6T/Turbo

Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2013 Hyundai Veloster an exceptional Vehicle at an Affordable Price. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.

 

CERTIFIED/ VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $10.499.00

 

Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this 2015 Hyundai Sonata

 

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

* Car Proof Report Available!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

*Please contact us for more info.

 *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 *2 year power train warranty

* LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

* WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.NET

 * www.autotrader.com/torontocarsale

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 75,085 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 32...
 204,202 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T KO...
 65,200 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Call Dealer

416-727-XXXX

(click to show)

416-727-1270

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory