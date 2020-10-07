Menu
2013 Infiniti EX37

83,300 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2013 Infiniti EX37

2013 Infiniti EX37

No accidents | AWD | V6 | Low Km's |H Seat | R Cam

2013 Infiniti EX37

No accidents | AWD | V6 | Low Km's |H Seat | R Cam

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale Price

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5952381
  • Stock #: 1067
  • VIN: JN1BJ0HR1DM481676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,300 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Ontario vehicle with LOW KM'S and Lot of Options! 

 

- Black interior,

- Alloys, 

- Back up Camera,  

- Dual zone Air Conditioning,  

- Power seat, 

- Heated seats,

- Bluetooth  

- Power Windows/Locks, 

- Keyless Entry, 

- Tinted Windows 

…and many more

 

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!

All prices are price plus taxes, licensing.

FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for six hundred and ninety-five dollars. As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify & e tested.

https://brmotors.ca/financing/

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. 

 

Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca 

Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start

BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

