2013 Kia Rio
4dr Sdn Man LX
Location
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
218,745KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10211802
- Stock #: 238549
- VIN: KNADM4A32D6238549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 218,745 KM
Vehicle Description
Well Maintained, 5 Passengers, Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Black Exterior and Grey Interior
No Bargain, Firm Price, Good CAR.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Front vented/solid rear pwr disc brakes
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: stabilizer bar
Interior
Trip Computer
Front seatback pockets
Front map lights
Anti-theft immobilizer
Adjustable front headrests
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
Pwr windows -inc: driver-side obstacle detection
Pwr door locks w/impact-sensing auto-unlock
Front door bins
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Roof Antenna
Exterior
Body-colour door handles
Front/rear mud guards
Signature black lattice grille
Safety
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Brake assist system (BAS)
Advanced dual front airbags
Hill assist control (HAC)
Side-impact front airbags
Full length side curtain airbags
Front seat belts pretensioners
Rear child seat tethers
Additional Features
Armrest
Monotube shock absorbers
1.6L DOHC GDI CVVT 16-valve I4 engine -inc: aluminum block & head
Body-colour bumpers -inc: front lip spoiler
Cabin lighting -inc: dome light
Centre console -inc: pwr outlet
Torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs
rear contrasting accent
variable intake
