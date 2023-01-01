Menu
2013 Kia Rio

218,745 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

4dr Sdn Man LX

2013 Kia Rio

4dr Sdn Man LX

Location

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

218,745KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10211802
  • Stock #: 238549
  • VIN: KNADM4A32D6238549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Maintained, 5 Passengers, Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Black Exterior and Grey Interior



No Bargain, Firm Price, Good CAR.



Price: $7500



159 Rutherford Rd S Unit-B1 Brampton, Ontario L6W 1L4



Cell: 647-298-2636.


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Front vented/solid rear pwr disc brakes
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: stabilizer bar

Interior

Trip Computer
Front seatback pockets
Front map lights
Anti-theft immobilizer
Adjustable front headrests
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
Pwr windows -inc: driver-side obstacle detection
Pwr door locks w/impact-sensing auto-unlock
Front door bins

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Roof Antenna

Exterior

Body-colour door handles
Front/rear mud guards
Signature black lattice grille

Safety

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Brake assist system (BAS)
Advanced dual front airbags
Hill assist control (HAC)
Side-impact front airbags
Full length side curtain airbags
Front seat belts pretensioners
Rear child seat tethers

Additional Features

Armrest
Monotube shock absorbers
1.6L DOHC GDI CVVT 16-valve I4 engine -inc: aluminum block & head
Body-colour bumpers -inc: front lip spoiler
Cabin lighting -inc: dome light
Centre console -inc: pwr outlet
Torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs
rear contrasting accent
variable intake

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

