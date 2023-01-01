2013 Lexus RX 350

$28,810 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 5 6 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10495119

10495119 Stock #: 220072

220072 VIN: 2T2BK1BA8DC220072

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,569 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Integrated Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear seat heater ducts Retained accessory pwr Overhead sunglass storage Front/rear cup holders Front seatback pockets Leather-wrapped shift knob Dual illuminated visor/vanity mirrors Cargo area tonneau cover Pollen Filter Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer Cargo area tie-down rings Illuminated entry system w/fadeout Side & under cargo area storage compartments Centre console box w/armrest Eco indicator -inc: vehicle efficiency indicator Pwr windows -inc: auto-up/down Driver/front passenger map pockets Deodorizing air filter Pwr door locks -inc: front door handle touch sensor lock/unlock Safety First Aid Kit REAR SEAT SIDE AIRBAGS TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Anchor points for child restraint seats Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Front seat-mounted side airbags Active front headrests w/whiplash protection Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA) Front knee airbags Front dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) Front passenger occupancy classification sensor Side roll-sensing curtain airbags (RSCA) Front seat belt anchor height adjusters Front & rear outboard seat belt pretensioners & force limiters Mechanical All Wheel Drive Push Button Start Engine Oil Cooler Front/rear stabilizer bars Electric pwr steering Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes Hill-start assist control (HAC) Acoustic control induction system (ACIS) 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) Independent double wishbone rear suspension -inc: coil springs Exterior CARGO LAMP Fog Lamps Rear Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Roof-mounted spoiler LED brake lamps Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/de-icer Pwr rear door w/jam protection Suspension coil springs Additional Features low washer fluid (1) rear Warnings -inc: low fuel Rear seat fold-down centre armrest Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: dust filter Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: gas struts front seat belt warning low engine oil level rear seat remote release in cargo area sliding rear seats w/recline Lexus customizable features 8 LCD display 40/20/40 split rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests Electroluminescent instrumentation gauges -inc: organic LED multi-information display 12V accessory pwr outlets -inc: (2) front

