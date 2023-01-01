Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Lexus RX 350

58,569 KM

Details Description Features

$28,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,810

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

Contact Seller
2013 Lexus RX 350

2013 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

  1. 10495119
  2. 10495119
  3. 10495119
  4. 10495119
  5. 10495119
  6. 10495119
  7. 10495119
  8. 10495119
  9. 10495119
  10. 10495119
  11. 10495119
  12. 10495119
  13. 10495119
  14. 10495119
  15. 10495119
  16. 10495119
  17. 10495119
  18. 10495119
  19. 10495119
  20. 10495119
  21. 10495119
  22. 10495119
  23. 10495119
  24. 10495119
  25. 10495119
  26. 10495119
  27. 10495119
  28. 10495119
  29. 10495119
  30. 10495119
  31. 10495119
  32. 10495119
  33. 10495119
  34. 10495119
  35. 10495119
  36. 10495119
  37. 10495119
  38. 10495119
  39. 10495119
Contact Seller

$28,810

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,569KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10495119
  • Stock #: 220072
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA8DC220072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,569 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER NON ACCIDENT! F SPORT PACKAGE! CHECK THIS BABY OUT EXTRA LOW KM NEW CAR DEALER TRADE IN , FABULOUS COULAR COMBO, 19 inch rims on brand new Michelin tires! HEADS UP DISPLAY IN WINDSHIELD! NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA, WE HAVE BOTH KEYS, COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THIS PRICE! FINANCING AVAILABLE VIST OUR WEBSITE FOR CARFAX AND CRDOT APPLICATION! caautosales.ca

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Retained accessory pwr
Overhead sunglass storage
Front/rear cup holders
Front seatback pockets
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Dual illuminated visor/vanity mirrors
Cargo area tonneau cover
Pollen Filter
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Cargo area tie-down rings
Illuminated entry system w/fadeout
Side & under cargo area storage compartments
Centre console box w/armrest
Eco indicator -inc: vehicle efficiency indicator
Pwr windows -inc: auto-up/down
Driver/front passenger map pockets
Deodorizing air filter
Pwr door locks -inc: front door handle touch sensor lock/unlock

Safety

First Aid Kit
REAR SEAT SIDE AIRBAGS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA)
Front knee airbags
Front dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)
Front passenger occupancy classification sensor
Side roll-sensing curtain airbags (RSCA)
Front seat belt anchor height adjusters
Front & rear outboard seat belt pretensioners & force limiters

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Engine Oil Cooler
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr steering
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Independent double wishbone rear suspension -inc: coil springs

Exterior

CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Roof-mounted spoiler
LED brake lamps
Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/de-icer
Pwr rear door w/jam protection

Suspension

coil springs

Additional Features

low washer fluid
(1) rear
Warnings -inc: low fuel
Rear seat fold-down centre armrest
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: dust filter
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: gas struts
front seat belt warning
low engine oil level
rear seat remote release in cargo area
sliding rear seats w/recline
Lexus customizable features
8 LCD display
40/20/40 split rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests
Electroluminescent instrumentation gauges -inc: organic LED multi-information display
12V accessory pwr outlets -inc: (2) front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CA Auto Sales

2013 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 58,569 KM
$28,810 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Savana Carg...
 82,500 KM
$34,910 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X1 AWD 4dr ...
 148,765 KM
$15,910 + tax & lic

Email CA Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

Call Dealer

905-796-XXXX

(click to show)

905-796-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory