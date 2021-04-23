Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Lexus RX 350

151,534 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Power Auto Sales

905-463-1706

Contact Seller
2013 Lexus RX 350

2013 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Location

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-1706

  1. 7004477
  2. 7004477
  3. 7004477
  4. 7004477
  5. 7004477
  6. 7004477
  7. 7004477
  8. 7004477
  9. 7004477
  10. 7004477
  11. 7004477
  12. 7004477
  13. 7004477
  14. 7004477
  15. 7004477
  16. 7004477
  17. 7004477
  18. 7004477
  19. 7004477
  20. 7004477
  21. 7004477
  22. 7004477
  23. 7004477
  24. 7004477
Contact Seller

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

151,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7004477
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA7DC213131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this mint condition starfire pearl white exterior Lexus RX350. The car is upgraded with high grade equipment such as navi, lane collision warning, reverse camera, heads up display and a SMART KEY CARD + FACTORY REMOTE STARTER. **Come by to visit the dream car you've always been wanting at Power Auto Sales located on the corner of Queen St W & McLaughlin Rd in Brampton. We offer all kinds of financial needs, no matter GOOD or BAD CREDIT and will accommodate our customers to the needs they require to make their purchase satisfactory*!!* We also offer competitive WARRANTY PACKAGES with all of our cars to ensure, you are covered at all costs! All of our cars are CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY FREE OF CHARGE to ensure our customers happiness, is our happiness! Address: 273 Queen St W Brampton or call us for more details about the vehicle 905-463-1706

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Power Auto Sales

2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 100,292 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 131,645 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz C...
 127,826 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Power Auto Sales

Power Auto Sales

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

Call Dealer

905-463-XXXX

(click to show)

905-463-1706

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory