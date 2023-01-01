Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

47,297 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX | HATCHBACK | POWER WINDOWS | AC |

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX | HATCHBACK | POWER WINDOWS | AC |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 10085397
  2. 10085397
  3. 10085397
  4. 10085397
  5. 10085397
  6. 10085397
  7. 10085397
  8. 10085397
  9. 10085397
  10. 10085397
  11. 10085397
  12. 10085397
  13. 10085397
  14. 10085397
  15. 10085397
  16. 10085397
  17. 10085397
  18. 10085397
  19. 10085397
  20. 10085397
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
47,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10085397
  • Stock #: 13-17346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,297 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

Power Gas Pedal
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Toyota Sienna S...
 85,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 47,475 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 66,935 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory