$5,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
208,130KM
VIN JM1BL1L73D1787430
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,130 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED!! MANUAL MAZDA HATCH!! NO ACCIDENTS!! 30 SERVICE RECORDS ALL AT MAZDA DEALERSHIP. NEW SUMMER TIRES + EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales
2017 RAM 1500 ST 0 SOLD
2011 BMW X5 35D 229,010 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry LE 0 SOLD
Email WMZ Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-817-XXXX(click to show)
416-817-6764
Alternate Numbers905-455-2121
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing>
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2013 Mazda MAZDA3