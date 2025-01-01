Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED!! MANUAL MAZDA HATCH!! NO ACCIDENTS!! 30 SERVICE RECORDS ALL AT MAZDA DEALERSHIP. NEW SUMMER TIRES + EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES </p>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

208,130 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle
12880496

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

  1. 1755657447
  2. 1755657447
  3. 1755657447
  4. 1755657448
  5. 1755657447
  6. 1755657447
Contact Seller

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
208,130KM
VIN JM1BL1L73D1787430

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,130 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED!! MANUAL MAZDA HATCH!! NO ACCIDENTS!! 30 SERVICE RECORDS ALL AT MAZDA DEALERSHIP. NEW SUMMER TIRES + EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Brampton, ON
2017 RAM 1500 ST 0 SOLD
Used 2011 BMW X5 35D for sale in Brampton, ON
2011 BMW X5 35D 229,010 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Brampton, ON
2007 Toyota Camry LE 0 SOLD

Email WMZ Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing>

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2013 Mazda MAZDA3